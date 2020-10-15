Eric Trump Holds MAGA Boat Rally In North Miami
Chopper 4 images showed dozens of boaters, flying Trump flags, in the Broad Causeway Bridge in North Miami for a boat parade to show their support.
Pence Tells Hispanic Voters At Miami Rally That President Trump Is ‘Trying To Keep Socialism & Communism Away’CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the visits from Pence, President Trump and Eric Trump.
President Trump arrives in Miami for NBC town hallPresident Donald Trump is set to participate in a live NBC News town hall in Miami at 8 p.m.
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence campaign in Miami on ThursdaySouth Florida is once again in the spotlight for the 2020 presidential race as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence travel to Miami on Thursday.