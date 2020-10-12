President Trump Visits Key Battleground State Of Florida For MAGA Rally
CBS4's Ty Russell reports the president's visit comes after the White House announced he tested negative for COVID.
White House Doctor Says Trump Has Tested NegativeWhite House physician Dr. Sean Conley has said Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on "consecutive days."
"The president is not infectious to others," Conley said.
Conley did not specify when Trump's..
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe..
Biden Heading Back To Florida In Hopes Of Winning Key Battleground StateCBS4's Joan Murray has more on what to expect from the former vice president's visit.