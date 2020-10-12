Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Visits Key Battleground State Of Florida For MAGA Rally

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:12s - Published
President Trump Visits Key Battleground State Of Florida For MAGA Rally

President Trump Visits Key Battleground State Of Florida For MAGA Rally

CBS4's Ty Russell reports the president's visit comes after the White House announced he tested negative for COVID.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump and Biden fight for senior voters in Florida and other battleground states

New Trump campaign ads are targeting voters 65 and older in key battleground states, including...
CBS News - Published

Watch live: Trump makes first trip since his COVID-19 diagnosis

The president is traveling to the battleground state of Florida for a Make America Great Again rally.
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

White House Doctor Says Trump Has Tested Negative [Video]

White House Doctor Says Trump Has Tested Negative

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley has said Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on "consecutive days." "The president is not infectious to others," Conley said. Conley did not specify when Trump's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies [Video]

After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies

[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published
Biden Heading Back To Florida In Hopes Of Winning Key Battleground State [Video]

Biden Heading Back To Florida In Hopes Of Winning Key Battleground State

CBS4's Joan Murray has more on what to expect from the former vice president's visit.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:03Published