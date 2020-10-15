Filmore Thomas Park completes Phase 2

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 10 hours ago

In high definition this is the 41nbc news at six... phase 2 of filmore thomas park in macon is finished.

County leaders and residents celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony today.

For nearly 30 years, families waited for a vacant piece of property to become a park for their children to enjoy.

Nat: the first phase has been open, and now the second phase is too.

Sot: thank you to the people in the community, who worked so hard to get this done, we have recreations and other parts of the community, so it would only be fitting if we had something in this area to.

The family of filmore thomas shared their gratitude to everyone who was a part of the success.

Filmore family: i thank each and everyone of you for attending this phase to dedication, i behalf of myself, my dad, my husband coleman dumas and my baby girl the granddaughter of the late filmore thomas, daphne dumas, says seeing her grandfather's accomplishments in the community makes her happy.

Dumas: he always advocated for the community, the bellevue community to be afforded the same amenities that other neighborhoods have, like by park, or any kind of recreation facility.

She says the park will allow kids and families in the bellevue community, to have fun and hold events.

Dumas: this is you know something that you know we see his work in the community and now is coming to fruition.

The second phase of the park includes additional trails, a multipurpose field, another pad for activities and bands, and