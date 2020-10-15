Hear From The Candidate: Tehama County Supervisor District 5 - Jerry Crow Video Credit: KHSL - Published 52 minutes ago Hear From The Candidate: Tehama County Supervisor District 5 - Jerry Crow The election is a little more than 2 weeks away. Action News Now is letting your local candidates tell you why they're running. Two candidates are up for Tehama County supervisor for the 5th district: Jerry Crow and John Leach. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hello I'm Jerry Crowe and I'm running for Tama County Supervisor District 5 Tehama County is a great place to live and I want to keep it that way but I need to be honest there are few things that need to be fixed I think we can get the county great and fix those things I know right now lots of your frustrated cuz you feel you don't have a voice don't make no doubt about it the Public's business must be conducted in public open land with transparency as supervisor I promise to leave forward I know this office is not for the faint of heart but neither are the issues that come before the board I hope to encourage open debate but to discourage hostility when we agree great if we don't we can at least disagree without being disagreeable and agree that our goal is to keep Tama County great I back the blue and I realize how vital enforcement is to the safety of our community I also back balance budgets and even on this delicate issue I'm sure working together we can respect one another and consensus I promised whole All County Employees accountable including the chief executive on and I will listen to your you and vote according to what I think is right make no mistakes I'm my own person we need more businesses and job we need to keep our roads in good conditions and those are all top priorities simply anything that is best for Tehama County and our future my favorite and I know you do too so please vote for me Jerry Crowe Pima County Supervisor District 5 thank you





