Biden Campaign Halts Kamala Harris' Travel Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Biden-Harris campaign is halting the travel of California Sen.

Kamala Harris, through this weekend.

The decision comes after a flight crew member and Harris' communications director tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CNN, Harris was not in what the CDC defines as close contact with either person.

Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said Vice President Biden and Senator Harris have not been in contact with the two.