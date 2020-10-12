Global  
 

October 15th is Global Handwashing Day

October 15th is Global Handwashing Day
Remember to wash your hands today - October 15th is Global Handwashing Day.

Have you washed your hands today?

While in the midst of a global pandemic, today is a reminder to wash your hands often.

Global handwashing day serves as a yearly reminder that practicing hand washing regularly is one of the best ways to avoid the spread of germs.

"* including the cold and flu.

People are spread by not washing hands.

Failure to lather up can be especially difficult for those with young ones at home.

Xxx "it is important for families with kids to keep it consistent with what they are trying to do at home as far as handwashing

so just ma sure that you are consistently washing your hands at certain points like after the bathroom and before eating, and after eating as well."

This year's global handwashing day theme is "hand hygiene for all," aimed to raise awareness of making soap and water readily available in all public places, schools, and health care facilities.

Live in rochester, samantha soto

Wash your hands, keep diseases at bay

October 15 is Global Handwashing Day; over the past six months we have learnt the importance of...
