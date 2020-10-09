|
President Donald Trump, Joe Biden Participate In Dueling Town Halls Instead Of Second Presidential Debate
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:51s - Published
Just 19 days before Election Day, President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden made a primetime push for votes; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
