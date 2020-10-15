Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer tests Covid-19 Positive 10.15.2020

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is suspending in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for Coronavirus.

Suspends travel after staffer tests covid-19 positive democratic vice presidential nominee kamala harris is suspending in- person events until monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

Joe biden's campaign says had no exposure... though he and harris spent several hours campaigning together in arizona on october 8th.

Biden and harris have both had multiple negative covid tests since then.

