Harris pauses campaigning after staffer tests positive

[NFA] Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris canceled travel plans through Sunday after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the the Biden campaign.

Colette Luke has the latest.

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday cancelled her travel plans through Sunday after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Biden campaign said in a statement.

In a tweet, Harris said she had two negative tests this week and was not showing symptoms. Her communications director had tested positive as well as a non-staff flight crew member.

Harris said on Twitter she was not in close contact with either of them during the two days prior to their positive tests, and that the two individuals were wearing N95 masks when they were near her.

Harris added that doctors believe she was not exposed.

Her aides said she would hold virtual fundraisers and be back to in-person campaigning on Monday, according to the Washington Post.

Harris had planned an aggressive travel schedule in the run-up to the Nov.

3 election between her running mate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

She was scheduled to make appearances in Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina, a highly competitive state, which began in-person early voting on Thursday.




