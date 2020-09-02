Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should continue after his deadline forreaching an agreement passed without a deal in place.

Lord Frost, BorisJohnson’s Europe sherpa, said the UK was “disappointed” by the outcome of aEuropean Union summit in which the bloc signalled it was willing to continuetrade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Angela Merkel Angela Merkel Chancellor of Germany

Germany tops 5,000 daily new Covid-19 infections

 BERLIN: Germany has recorded more than 5,000 daily new coronavirus infections for the first time since April, giving fresh urgency to crisis talks about the..
WorldNews
Kangana Ranaut’s birthday wish to PM Modi, says ‘lucky to have you as PM’ [Video]

Kangana Ranaut’s birthday wish to PM Modi, says ‘lucky to have you as PM’

Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She said that those who speak ill of the Prime Minister are in a minority and the country at large respects the Prime Minister. She said that India is lucky to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and added that the country is praying for him. Several other top bollywood personalities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar also posted messages for the Prime Minister on his birthday. The BJP is observing a Seva Saptah to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Leaders from across the political spectrum have also extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin were among some global leaders to wish the Prime Minister. BJP leaders were also seen performing Yagnas, organising and distributing laddoos to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:48Published
Bollywood wishes PM Modi: Lucky to have you as PM, says Kangana Ranaut [Video]

Bollywood wishes PM Modi: Lucky to have you as PM, says Kangana Ranaut

Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She said that those who speak ill of the Prime Minister are in a minority and the country at large respects the Prime Minister. She said that India is lucky to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and added that the country is praying for him. Several other top bollywood personalities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar also posted messages for the Prime Minister on his birthday. The BJP is observing a Seva Saptah to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Leaders from across the political spectrum have also extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin were among some global leaders to wish the Prime Minister. BJP leaders were also seen performing Yagnas, organising and distributing laddoos to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:48Published
Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day [Video]

Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day

Migrants on the island of Lesbos protested for a second day on Saturday over conditions after being left homeless from a fire that burned down their camp. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Mayor Andy Burnham accuses Government of treating North as 'canaries' [Video]

Mayor Andy Burnham accuses Government of treating North as 'canaries'

Boris Johnson’s Tory Government was accused of treating the North “as thecanaries in the coalmine” for an experimental regional lockdown strategy.Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the North was “fed up of beingpushed around”, claiming the region was being treated “as the canaries in thecoalmine” for an experimental regional lockdown strategy. The Government’s ownscientific advisers have told him such a strategy has no guarantee of success,claimed Mr Burnham, and will result in job losses and hardship.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Brexit: EU leaders call for UK trade talks to continue

 The EU wants to keep pushing for a deal beyond the end-of-week deadline set by Boris Johnson.
BBC News

Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay

 BRUSSELS (AP) — It is yet another vital deadline day in the four-year torturous trek called Brexit, but Spoiler Alert!: most likely nothing will happen...
WorldNews

Brexit: On eve of UK deadline, trade talks with European Union stall

 On the eve of a European Union summit that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set as a deadline to seal a post-Brexit trade agreement, talks remained in a..
New Zealand Herald

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Covid 19 coronavirus: Europe reels as virus sets new daily records

 Fears are rising that Europe is running out of time to control a resurgence of the coronavirus, as infections hit record daily highs in Germany, the Czech..
New Zealand Herald

Germany to pay $662 million to Holocaust survivors amid pandemic

 The payments will go to about 240,000 elderly Holocaust survivors struggling to get by during the pandemic.
CBS News
Majority of Germans think UK will not benefit long term from Brexit, Euronews survey reveals [Video]

Majority of Germans think UK will not benefit long term from Brexit, Euronews survey reveals

Nearly 60% of respondents in Germany said Brexit would not provide the UK with any long-term benefits. Just 30% of French people surveyed thought the same. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:25Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

'A few words on Brexit' – EU leaders' views

 European leaders appeared united at the start of their two-day summit, and this is what they had to say.
BBC News
EU summit updates: Fishermen can't be Brexit sacrifices, says Macron [Video]

EU summit updates: Fishermen can't be Brexit sacrifices, says Macron

Among the blockages to a post-Brexit trade deal, is the battle for control of fishing rights.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:19Published

David Frost, Baron Frost British civil servant


European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

A pandemic, the rule of law and forgotten European initiatives: The wrangling over the EU budget [Video]

A pandemic, the rule of law and forgotten European initiatives: The wrangling over the EU budget

What started out as a seemingly normal Commission proposal back in May 2018, turned into a battle between two of the EU's three institutions, after the pandemic rewrote the rules of nearly everything it touched.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:50Published
U.S. offers truce in Airbus subsidy spat -sources [Video]

U.S. offers truce in Airbus subsidy spat -sources

The United States has offered to settle a long-running aircraft subsidy dispute with the European Union and remove tariffs on wine, whisky and other products if Airbus repays billions of dollars in aid to European governments, several sources close to the matter exclusively told Reuters. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published
EU imposes sanctions on 6 individuals over poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny [Video]

EU imposes sanctions on 6 individuals over poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

The EU has imposed sanctions on 6 individuals and one entity it believes was involved in the attempted assassination of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Germany's Angela Merkel vows to stand by Ireland in Brexit talks

The German chancellor has promised to "not let Ireland down" during the Brexit negotiations as UK...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel talk Brexit as deal deadline looms

Boris Johnson held telephone talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the countdown to a Brexit...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Brexit: Britain tells Germany to bridge gaps in EU talks

The British PM told German Chancellor Merkel that his country would be willing to walk away if there...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this

danmckissack

Dan McKissack RT @dwnews: "I am convinced that the actions we take — and do not take — in the coming days and weeks will be decisive in answering the que… 54 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

EU summit to say Brexit talks progress not enough [Video]

EU summit to say Brexit talks progress not enough

This week's summit of EU leaders is expected to conclude with a warning that Brexit talks haven't progressed enough to make a deal possible. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Navalny poisoned: Germany has 'unequivocal' proof of nerve agent [Video]

Navalny poisoned: Germany has 'unequivocal' proof of nerve agent

Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder [Video]

Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent. Navalny was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published