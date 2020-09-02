German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should continue after his deadline forreaching an agreement passed without a deal in place.
Lord Frost, BorisJohnson’s Europe sherpa, said the UK was “disappointed” by the outcome of aEuropean Union summit in which the bloc signalled it was willing to continuetrade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.
Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She said that those who speak ill of the Prime Minister are in a minority and the country at large respects the Prime Minister. She said that India is lucky to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and added that the country is praying for him. Several other top bollywood personalities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar also posted messages for the Prime Minister on his birthday. The BJP is observing a Seva Saptah to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Leaders from across the political spectrum have also extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin were among some global leaders to wish the Prime Minister. BJP leaders were also seen performing Yagnas, organising and distributing laddoos to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48Published
Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She said that those who speak ill of the Prime Minister are in a minority and the country at large respects the Prime Minister. She said that India is lucky to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and added that the country is praying for him. Several other top bollywood personalities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar also posted messages for the Prime Minister on his birthday. The BJP is observing a Seva Saptah to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Leaders from across the political spectrum have also extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin were among some global leaders to wish the Prime Minister. BJP leaders were also seen performing Yagnas, organising and distributing laddoos to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48Published
Boris Johnson’s Tory Government was accused of treating the North “as thecanaries in the coalmine” for an experimental regional lockdown strategy.Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the North was “fed up of beingpushed around”, claiming the region was being treated “as the canaries in thecoalmine” for an experimental regional lockdown strategy. The Government’s ownscientific advisers have told him such a strategy has no guarantee of success,claimed Mr Burnham, and will result in job losses and hardship.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
What started out as a seemingly normal Commission proposal back in May 2018, turned into a battle between two of the EU's three institutions, after the pandemic rewrote the rules of nearly everything it touched.
The United States has offered to settle a long-running aircraft subsidy dispute with the European Union and remove tariffs on wine, whisky and other products if Airbus repays billions of dollars in aid to European governments, several sources close to the matter exclusively told Reuters. Conway G. Gittens has the details.