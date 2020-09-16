Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments

EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments

EU leaders have committed to continuing negotiations on a post-Brexit dealwith the UK despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling a halt to talks withBrussels on a free trade agreement.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Covid: PM warns he may 'need to intervene' on Manchester

 Boris Johnson urges local leaders to "engage constructively" with the government over tougher rules.
BBC News
PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules [Video]

PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules

Boris Johnson has urged Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to "reconsider and engage constructively" over the imposition of Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions. The prime minister warned he would intervene if an agreement could not be reached. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published
PM hopes to resist national lockdown 'if at all possible' [Video]

PM hopes to resist national lockdown 'if at all possible'

Boris Johnson has said he would resist another national lockdown “if at allpossible” as he comes under pressure to impose a short “circuit-breaker”across the country. The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference:“Some have argued that we should introduce a national lockdown instead oftargeted local action and I disagree. “Closing businesses in Cornwall wheretransmission is low will not cut transmission in Manchester. “So, while Ican’t rule anything out, if at all possible, I want to avoid another nationallockdown with the damaging health, economic and social effects it would have.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached [Video]

PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached

Boris Johnson has warned he will intervene and impose Tier 3 restrictions onGreater Manchester if an agreement cannot be struck, as he heaped pressure onmetro mayor Andy Burnham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK ready for 'no-deal' Brexit unless 'fundamental change' in EU approach, says Johnson [Video]

UK ready for 'no-deal' Brexit unless 'fundamental change' in EU approach, says Johnson

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:04Published
Brexit trade talks: Key terms explained [Video]

Brexit trade talks: Key terms explained

So many terms have been thrown about on the technical ins and outs of negotiating a future EU-UK trade agreement. We've narrowed it down to a few key ones to give you a simple guide to navigating the news.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:45Published
PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit [Video]

PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned it was time to "get ready" for an Australian style Brexit deal unless there was a "fundamental change in approach" from the EU. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:41Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU Summit: Decision on reducing carbon emissions pushed back to December [Video]

EU Summit: Decision on reducing carbon emissions pushed back to December

EU leaders met for a second day of talks in Brussels but decided to push back a decision on reducing carbon emissions by 55% in the next decade.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:32Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit [Video]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it [Video]

Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday (October 4) he did not particularly wish for the Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal being in place, but that Britain could live..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement [Video]

Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders. Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published