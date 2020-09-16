EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments

EU leaders have committed to continuing negotiations on a post-Brexit dealwith the UK despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling a halt to talks withBrussels on a free trade agreement.

EU Summit: Decision on reducing carbon emissions pushed back to December EU leaders met for a second day of talks in Brussels but decided to push back a decision on reducing carbon emissions by 55% in the next decade.

PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned it was time to "get ready" for an Australian style Brexit deal unless there was a "fundamental change in approach" from the EU.

Brexit trade talks: Key terms explained So many terms have been thrown about on the technical ins and outs of negotiating a future EU-UK trade agreement. We've narrowed it down to a few key ones to give you a simple guide to navigating the news.

PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached Boris Johnson has warned he will intervene and impose Tier 3 restrictions onGreater Manchester if an agreement cannot be struck, as he heaped pressure onmetro mayor Andy Burnham.

PM hopes to resist national lockdown 'if at all possible' Boris Johnson has said he would resist another national lockdown “if at allpossible” as he comes under pressure to impose a short “circuit-breaker”across the country. The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference:“Some have argued that we should introduce a national lockdown instead oftargeted local action and I disagree. “Closing businesses in Cornwall wheretransmission is low will not cut transmission in Manchester. “So, while Ican’t rule anything out, if at all possible, I want to avoid another nationallockdown with the damaging health, economic and social effects it would have.”

PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules Boris Johnson has urged Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to "reconsider and engage constructively" over the imposition of Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions. The prime minister warned he would intervene if an agreement could not be reached.