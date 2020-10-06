Nissan Z Proto Design Concept Development

Nissan has unveiled the Z Proto, signalling the company's intent to launch a new generation of the legendary Z sports car.

Shown at an event beamed around the world from the Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, Japan, the prototype features new design inside and out, as well as an upgraded powertrain with a manual transmission.

In Franklin, just south of Nashville, hundreds of Z owners and enthusiasts watched the Z Proto's Yokohama debut on big screens from their vehicles in a socially distanced event– part of a weeklong schedule of activities during the 33rd annual International Z Convention (ZCON).

First hinted at in a brand teaser video, "Nissan A-Z," shown in May, the Nissan Z Proto pays full respect to 50 years of Z heritage.

At the same time, it's a thoroughly modern sports car.