Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LOVE AND MONSTERS Movie (2020) - Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:25s - Published
LOVE AND MONSTERS Movie (2020) - Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt

LOVE AND MONSTERS Movie (2020) - Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt

LOVE AND MONSTERS Film trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land.

After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again.

As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.

The fun-filled and action-packed adventure also stars Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt.

Featuring: Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top 5 Things to Know About Love and Monsters [Video]

Top 5 Things to Know About Love and Monsters

These are the things to know about "Love and Monsters."

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 05:31Published
LOVE AND MONSTERS Movie [Video]

LOVE AND MONSTERS Movie

LOVE AND MONSTERS Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O'Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:25Published
Love and Monsters with Dylan O'Brien - Official Trailer [Video]

Love and Monsters with Dylan O'Brien - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the action comedy movie Love and Monsters, directed by Michael Matthews. It stars Dylan O'Brien, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman and..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:25Published