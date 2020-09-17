Early voting Mackey Arena

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 4 minutes ago

We are 18 days from election day.

Nearly 1,300 people voted early at mackey arena according to staff at the polls.

Tippecanoe county clerk julie roush says she thinks the process went smoothly.

The facility allowed for proper social distancing.

Roush says when the arena opens up for a second round of voting there may be closer to 4,000 people casting their ballot at the facility.

However, she says the more people who vote early the less people standing in line on november 3rd.

Overall roush says holding early voting at mackey arena was a success.

"a lot of people really wanted something on campus and so we are so grateful that purdue did open their doors and they come up with this great idea with mackey because it's so large we could easily set up our machines keep them six feet apart, keep people apart and it's so local to the students it made it easier for them to come out and vote."

Many of the people who came out to early vote at the arena also said their wait times were low as well.

Voters can also cast their ballots near purdue university this saturday at st.

Thomas aquinas and faith west community center.

You can find a full list of early voting locations on our website that's wlfi dot com.

