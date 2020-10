A Pittsburgher asked former Vice President Joe Biden about his plans for fracking if elected.

Vorhees1 @ProjectLincoln Biden is a mess, and you know it. He can’t even answer the fracking question he’s talking about cow… https://t.co/GPSL8uMF0P 5 days ago

Mannwell D. Glenn First obvious take away from the two Townhall meetings. Joe Biden gives detailed lengthy answers and takes his time… https://t.co/LqnSPjphB1 5 days ago