LJP is 'vote katwa party', they don't want BJP government in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on October 16 said that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as it wanted more seats than what the BJP was willing to give.
He also said "LJP is a vote katwa (divider of votes) party, they don't want a BJP government in Bihar."
While the upcoming Bihar election is being seen as a battle between Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav, there are several other claimants for the coveted post of Chief Minister. The LJP by parting ways with the NDA in Bihar has added a new dimension to the polls, several other alliances have also been floating around and have declared their own Chief Ministerial faces. While Chirag Paswan himself has not directly spoken about being a Chief Ministerial candidate, many within his party have called him a contender. Additionally, many pundits believe that the BJP could push out the JDU and form a government with Chirag as CM after polls. Other candidates who are eyeing the Chief Minister’s post are former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha. He has been projected as the CM face by the Grand Democratic Secular Alliance, while Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav is the CM candidate of the People’s Democratic Alliance. Another Chief Ministerial candidate is Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the chief of the Plurals Party. Watch the full video for all the details.
Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of local leaders. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and former MP Kali Pandey also joined the Congress.Both are likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and are seeking tickets from the Congress party. Subhashini Yadav, a social worker, said she is taking the responsibility of carrying on the fight of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, as her father Sharad Yadav has always supported it
While speaking to media in Patna on October 14, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi spoke on COVID-19 situation in the state. Sushil said, "Opposition doesn't have any issues to raise and they talk of COVID-19 and today it is completely controlled here." "Only 961 people have died while Congress-ruled Maharashtra has 41,000 deaths. Almost 1 lakh people are tested every day and beds are lying vacant," Bihar Deputy CM added.
BJP National President JP Nadda chaired meeting on October 04 with Bihar BJP leaders ahead of elections in the state. The meeting took place at Nadda's residence. Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, MoS MHA Nityanand Rai and BJP's incharge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav came for the meeting. Bihar elections will take place in three phases on October 28 and November 3, 7.
Union Law and Justice Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on October 16 lambasted on opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) claiming that party originated to save a corrupt politician. "RJD party was born to save a politician from corruption. The CM at that time was of Janata Dal and when his name came to light in a big scam and party pressured the CM to resign then RJD was formed," said RS Prasad in Patna ahead of assembly elections.
Defending BJP leader Dhirendra Singh, MLA Surendra Singh claimed that if he wouldn't have shot in self-defense, dozens of people from his family would have been killed in Ballia. "If Dhirendra Singh wouldn't have shot in self-defense, dozens of people from his family would have been killed. This incident must be condemned but keeping justice in mind," said Singh after local leader allegedly shot dead a man during a meeting called for allotment of shops under government quota.
Terming shooting by local BJP leader in Ballia as a sad and heinous incident, ADG of Varanasi Zone Braj Bhushan on October 16 said that one out of 8 persons named in FIR has been arrested and stern action will be taken against the perpetrator. "This is a sad incident. One accused out of the eight persons named in the FIR, has been arrested. No accused will be spared, and stern action will be taken. All police personnel who were deputed here yesterday have been suspended," said ADG Bhushan on Ballia incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar informed party's Bihar election In-charge Devendra Fadnavis on October 16. "PM Modi to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar. In Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on 23rd Oct. On 28th Oct, PM to hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On 1st November, in Chahapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On 3rd Nov, in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria," said Fadnavis ahead of Bihar election.
