LJP is 'vote katwa party', they don't want BJP government in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on October 16 said that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as it wanted more seats than what the BJP was willing to give.

He also said "LJP is a vote katwa (divider of votes) party, they don't want a BJP government in Bihar."


