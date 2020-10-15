Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, DXCM
In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%.
Year to date, DexCom registers a 89.3% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.7%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 37.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 1.4%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 3.2% on the day.
