Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, DXCM

In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%.

Year to date, DexCom registers a 89.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.7%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 37.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 1.4%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 3.2% on the day.