Chris Christie On COVID Battle: ‘I Was Wrong To Not Wear A Mask’

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie is revealing his regrets after spending a week in the ICU battling coronavirus.


Covid 19 coronavirus: Top Trump ally Chris Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask at White House

Covid 19 coronavirus: Top Trump ally Chris Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask at White House Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says he was wrong not to wear a mask at the White House,...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Chris Christie Preaching Masks After Week-Long Battle in ICU With Covid: ‘There is no Downside’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is preaching mask-wearing after a serious hospitalization with...
Mediaite - Published

Chris Christie reveals he was in the ICU for 7 days with COVID

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told the New York Times he was "wrong" to not wear a mask.
CBS News - Published


Christie Talks About His COVID Journey [Video]

Christie Talks About His COVID Journey

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is blaming himself for getting CoronaVirus. Christie caught the virus at a White House Rose Garden event for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. In an..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Chris Christie remains hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Jersey [Video]

Chris Christie remains hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Jersey

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:01Published