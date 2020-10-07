Chris Christie On COVID Battle: ‘I Was Wrong To Not Wear A Mask’
Former New Jersey Gov.
Chris Christie is revealing his regrets after spending a week in the ICU battling coronavirus.
Christie Talks About His COVID JourneyFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is blaming himself for getting CoronaVirus. Christie caught the virus at a White House Rose Garden event for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. In an..
