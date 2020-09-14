Top 10 Assassin's Creed Protagonists Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:30s - Published 4 minutes ago Top 10 Assassin's Creed Protagonists The Assassin's Creed franchise has given us some truly memorable heroes across over a dozen games! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best heroes and heroines from Ubisoft’s action-adventure series. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The Assassin's Creed franchise has given us some truly memorable heroes across over a dozen games! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best heroes and heroines from Ubisoft’s action-adventure series. Our countdown includes Jacob Frye “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate” (2015), Connor Kenway “Assassin’s Creed III” (2012), Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad “Assassin’s Creed” (2007), Kassandra “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” (2018), Bayek of Siwa “Assassin’s Creed Origins” (2017) and more!







You Might Like



Tweets about this MojoPlays Here are our Top 10 Assassin's Creed protagonists! Who's YOUR favorite character in the series?… https://t.co/IhiOjQtr28 1 day ago Vault Dweller Azzric I'm nearly done with Assassin's Creed: Rogue and it is by far my least favorite entry in the series. The game mecha… https://t.co/pSV42qOyci 1 day ago Pegolini @kulpreetvirdi @C4RN4GE_ @YodaLovesCBT @bigwasd However, like I said even if the greenlight a female - led assassin… https://t.co/OvUf3rQNcI 1 day ago THE Momagic Gotta appreciate Assassin’s Creed II for covering the most amount of time as any of the protagonists in their time… https://t.co/1P6Ov28AHj 2 days ago Brian Top 10 Assassin's Creed Protagonists https://t.co/qsFXEFUnAe via @YouTube 2 days ago adam Bayek and Kassandra were huge leaps for Assassin's Creed protagonists. I quite liked Arno is his more... Enjolras-i… https://t.co/l8Dhm8mNZl 2 days ago 👻 sᴘᴏᴏᴋᴏɴᴀᴜᴛ 🎃 i can accept sci-fi magic that allows both male and female eivor to be canon in assassin's creed: valhalla, but tha… https://t.co/6oychwf7Ve 2 days ago Scary Hell-ley... is that anything? Assassin’s Creed has a crippling fear of female protagonists and it makes playing them horrendously convoluted https://t.co/FyTaadNbyc 2 days ago