Marshall County football match-up this Friday night

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Happening now - we have reporters across north alabama to bring you the latest on friday night football.

Let's check in with waay 31's max cohan.

He's in boaz - where the pirates will host guntersville.

Max - what's the latest?

Najahe tonight is a good one -- a marshall county matchup between two teams with winning records.

The boaz pirates have played 8 games this season -- winning five and losing three.

Two of those losses coming in their last three games.

Averaging 34 points per game the pirates face a big test today as they host guntersville-- undefeated on the season with 6 straight wins.

Outscoring opponents 290 to 38 the team has also had two wins where they shut out their opponent and scored at least 50 points.

In just a few hours we'll see if guntersville can keep their streak alive or if the pirates can steal a big one at home.

Live in boaz, max cohan, waay




