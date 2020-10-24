Week 11 Friday Night Football Show Part 1

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 9 minutes ago

Man oh man, the last week of high school football, welcome to waay 31's friday night football show, i'm lynden blake, and i'm happy to have you.

We'll start this show off with a rivalry that dates back 106 years, i'm talking guntersville and albertville the full moon is out tonight right before halloween as the rivalry game guntersville hosting the aggies.

Wildcats qb cole mccarty throws a pass out wide to cooper davidson who takes it down the sideline through some aggie defenders but he is brought down and he is able to pick up a first down on the play qb mccarty with the snap and the deep pass all the way to wildcats jack harris in the endzone who makes the catch and is in bounds just enough for the first touchdown of the game putting the wildcats up 7-0 in the red zone and the handoff to logan pate who pushes it through the defense into the endzone for another wildcats touchdown making the score 14-0 guntersville takes this one in a blowout 54-0 over albertville over at lauderdale high school -- it's the tigers hosting the brooks lions.... and it's the lions are roaring first as kyle murks finds cameron doerflinger at the goal line -- he's able to get the ball across and put brooks on the board for seven.... later its murks again -- this time he takes it himself...no clear shot of the ball crossing the line but officials say he got it across on the second effort and now the lions lead by 13.... the tigers would put together a nice drive late in the second -- it's kameron jones with the carry on this one -- bouncing off a few defenders on the big gain... lauderdale county would get the ball inside the ten -- but a strong defensive stand by the lions forces them to go for it on fourth and jones can find the endzone on this one.... brooks would take this one 34-20.

Tonight, grissom closed out their season with a visit out to trojan country.

The tigers are the favorite in this one..

In the first half the temperature continued to drop and so did the ball...plenty.

Both hazel green & grissom struggled to get anything going on offense.

Going into half-time, a complete draw.

A guaranteed victory for grissom threatening to turn into an end of season upset.

But tigers turn it on second half... caleb hunt finishes the deed with a jog into the endzone.

Trojans respond with their first big play of the night with an extra point block ... grissom goes on to win 19-0.

Hatton getting some last minute reps in before round one of the playoffs... their taking on clements tonight in limestone county... our very own max cohan is there with how the game went down, max here in athens it was two teams looking to finish the season with as the clements colts hosted the hatton hornets --- with just one second left in the first half -- hatton adds to its lead as jaxson mitchell gets the handoff and fights his way through defenders getting across the line with a little help from his line...and take a 26 to 8 lead into the half.... in the third quarter the hornets take to the skies as briley kirby airs one out to james jones for a nice gain... that would set hatton up and later in the drive kirby says ill handle this one myself -- he runs right into an entire huddle of colts defenders but still manages to get the ball across the line and increase their lead... score is now 32 to 8 but it wouldn't stay that way for long as clements answer back -- jayden gilbert with lots of time on this one -- threads the needle and hunter hall brings this one in on the finger tip snag -- what a grab!

But wait there more -- the colts go for the bonus point on this one -- gilbert fakes the handoff here and fools everyone -- jumping across the line to cut the deficit to 16 in the end it was hatton who would come out on top -- taking this one 40 to 22...in athens, max cohan, waay 31 news... thanks max, now to some scores from around north alabama.

Gardendale 27, florence 21 fort payne 41, north jackson 7 muscle shoals 10, sparkman 14 bob jones 14, prattville 36 sylvania