After Love Movie Clip Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:56s - Published on October 16, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published After Love Movie Clip After Love Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Set in the port town of Dover, Mary Hussain suddenly finds herself a widow following the unexpected death of her husband. A day after the burial, she discovers he has a secret just twenty-one miles across the English Channel in Calais. Director: Aleem Khan Writer: Aleem Khan Stars: Joanna Scanlan, Nathalie Richard, Talid Ariss 0

