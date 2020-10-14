Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

4-Alarm brush fire breaks out near Sign Hill In South San Francisco

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
4-Alarm brush fire breaks out near Sign Hill In South San Francisco

4-Alarm brush fire breaks out near Sign Hill In South San Francisco

A 4-alarm brush fire broke out nearby Sigh Hill in South San Francisco on Friday, October 16.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fire on Sign Hill in South San Francisco threatens homes, triggers evacuations

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon.
SFGate - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

RAW: Crews Respond To Fire Burning Near South San Francisco Sign On San Bruno Mountain [Video]

RAW: Crews Respond To Fire Burning Near South San Francisco Sign On San Bruno Mountain

Raw video from our SFO camera of the fire burning near the South San Francisco sign on San Bruno Mountain (10-16-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:22Published
Fire Crews Battling Blaze Near Redlands [Video]

Fire Crews Battling Blaze Near Redlands

Fire crews Wednesday were battling a brush fire in Redlands, south of the 10 Freeway off of Live Oak Canyon Road.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:06Published
Griffith Park-area engulfed in flames in Los Angeles [Video]

Griffith Park-area engulfed in flames in Los Angeles

A brush fire broke out near Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California on October 12.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire started around North Hobart Blvd. There's no damage reported.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published