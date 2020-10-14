4-Alarm brush fire breaks out near Sign Hill In South San Francisco
A 4-alarm brush fire broke out nearby Sigh Hill in South San Francisco on Friday, October 16.
RAW: Crews Respond To Fire Burning Near South San Francisco Sign On San Bruno MountainRaw video from our SFO camera of the fire burning near the South San Francisco sign on San Bruno Mountain (10-16-2020)
Fire Crews Battling Blaze Near RedlandsFire crews Wednesday were battling a brush fire in Redlands, south of the 10 Freeway off of Live Oak Canyon Road.
Griffith Park-area engulfed in flames in Los AngelesA brush fire broke out near Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California on October 12.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire started around North Hobart Blvd. There's no damage reported.