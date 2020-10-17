Tigers movie clip - You take the free kick

Tigers movie clip - You take the free kick Plot synopsis: Martin is one of the most promising football talent Sweden has ever seen.

At sixteen, his lifelong dream comes true when he is bought by top Italian club Inter Milan.

It’s the chance of a lifetime – but at what price?

As he adjusts to a reality where everything and everyone can be bought and sold, Martin finds it increasingly difficult to tell sacrifice from submission, pleasure from pain, friend from foe.

Written & directed by: Ronnie Sandahl cast: Erik Engelen, Frida Gustavsson, Johannes Kuhnke, Maurizio Lombardi, Alfred Enoch, Liv Mjönes, Antonio Bannò, Lino Musella, Gianluca Di Gennaro