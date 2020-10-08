Alone Movie - Clip with Tyler Posey and Robert Ri'chard - You Need to Leave

Alone Movie Clip - You Need to Leave Plot synopsis: When an outbreak hits, Aidan barricades himself inside his apartment and starts rationing food.

His complex is overrun by infected Screamers, and with the world falling apart into chaos, he is left completely alone fighting for his life.

US Release Date: October 16, 2020 Starring: Tyler Posey, Robert Ri'chard Directed By: Johnny Martin