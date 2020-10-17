Friday The 13th Movie (2009) - Behind The Scenes - The Rebirth Of Jason Voorhees

Friday The 13th Movie (200(0 - Behind The Scenes- The Rebirth Of Jason Voorhees - The Cast And Crew of the 2009 remake of #FridayThe13th discuss Jason Vorhees, one of the terrifying titans of the slasher genre, See what went into redesigning the unstoppable killer for the modern era!

About Friday The 13th: Follow the legend...beware the lake...run for your life!

Jason Voorhees returns to the screen in a chilling and daring re-imagining of the classic horror film Friday the 13th.

The new terror begins as a group of college students disappear on a thrill-seeking trip to the infamous #CampCrystaLake, a long forgotten mass-murder site that now rests deep in the overgrowth of an unforgiving woods.

Now Clay Miller (#JaredPadalecki) must find his missing sister.

Against the advice of the locals, who claim a "presence" still lives within the camp, he ventures deep into the merciless forest and comes face to face with the personification of evil, the unrelenting killer Jason Voorhees!

"Did you know a young boy drowned here?

He was my son.

And today is his birthday."