Mega Millions winning numbers for October 16th, 2020

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 8 minutes ago

All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for October 16th.

>> what's up america, i'm john crow, it is friday october 16th and tonight's mega millions jackpot is an estimated a new tie 77 million dollars to win that jackpot you must match these 5 white walls plus that gold mega ball now let's see if it can make you a millionaire tonight.

First winning number tonight is that.

32 that's followed by 27 up next we have 50 that's followed by.

57 your final white ball for this friday and it is 52 in after the mega ball number that is.

12