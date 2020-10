Judge Refuses To Block Order On House Of Worship Capacity In NYC CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:34s - Published Judge Refuses To Block Order On House Of Worship Capacity In NYC A federal judge has resfused to block an order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo strictly limiting the number of people in houses of worship in communities with surging coronavirus cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this