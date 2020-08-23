Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Times Movie Villains Could Have Won

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 23:50s - Published
Top 20 Times Movie Villains Could Have Won

Top 20 Times Movie Villains Could Have Won

So close, and yet so far.

For this list, we’ll be looking at bad guys who had victory in the palm of their hands, but blew it by ignoring the obvious.

So close, and yet so far.

For this list, we’ll be looking at bad guys who had victory in the palm of their hands, but blew it by ignoring the obvious.

Our countdown includes "The Dark Knight Rises", "Avengers: Infinity War", "The Wizard of Oz", "Aladdin", "The Lion King", and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealKyndleNance

Kyndle Nance #RestInPowerChadwick 👑✊🏿🖤 Top 20 Times Movie Villains Could Have Won https://t.co/SvvMYnu9Ho via @YouTube 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Times Movie Villains Went Too Far [Video]

Top 10 Times Movie Villains Went Too Far

These shocking actions by movie villains are straight up savage. For this list, we’ll be looking at movie villains who dared to cross the line.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:47Published
Top 10 Horror Movies Where Evil Wins [Video]

Top 10 Horror Movies Where Evil Wins

Evil prevails! For this list, we're looking at horror films without happy endings!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:56Published
Top 10 Most Unexpected Villains in Movies [Video]

Top 10 Most Unexpected Villains in Movies

We didn’t peg these characters for bad guys! For this list, we’ll be looking at film antagonists whose status as the villain was a surprise, or at least, not what we expected.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:07Published