Top 20 Times Movie Villains Could Have Won

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 23:50s - Published 4 minutes ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at bad guys who had victory in the palm of their hands, but blew it by ignoring the obvious.

So close, and yet so far.

So close, and yet so far.

For this list, we’ll be looking at bad guys who had victory in the palm of their hands, but blew it by ignoring the obvious.

Our countdown includes "The Dark Knight Rises", "Avengers: Infinity War", "The Wizard of Oz", "Aladdin", "The Lion King", and more!