Navratri 2020: Devotees throng temples, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers

The nine-day long Navratri festival has begun.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri.

In Kanpur, devotees offered their prayers at the city's Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga temple.

Priests performed 'aarti' donning masks at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi.

Devotees in Mumbai arrived at Mumba Devi Temple and offered prayers.

In J&K, devotees queued up at Vaishno Devi temple in Katra for 'darshan'.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa participated in inauguration ceremony of Dasara in Mysore.

Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country.

Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.