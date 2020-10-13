Navratri 2020: Devotees throng temples, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers

A man was shot dead in Ballia after scuffle broke over allotment of ration shops. The meeting was attended by administration and police officials on Thursday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered suspension of SDM and other officials present at the spot. A large group had gathered for the meeting held in a tent on Thursday. People were seen running about in the field in panic as shots were fired. "Distribution of ration shops in govt quote was ongoing in Durjanpur. Two support groups clashed during the the procedure. SDM stopped the procedure after people started creating ruckus. Dhirendra Pratap Singh started firing, two people were hit by bullets," SP Ballia, Devendra Nath, said.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published
On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, devotees are celebrating the festival with full zeal across the country. Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to offer prayers on October 17. They were also seen chanting 'Jai Mata Di'. Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers at Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. "We thank the govt for re-opening the temple. All COVID-19 measures are being taken by us and temple is being sanitised regularly," temple priest Mahant Anand said to ANI. People also arrived at Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri today. The auspicious festival is celebrated for nine consecutive days. However, temples have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Made with clay and hay straws, these life-like Durga idols are the product of days of hard labour of the idol-makers. The idols-makers start in much ahead of the biggest festival Durga Puja in the Himalayan Nation. But this year, they are in despair with dwindled business and negligible takers for their idols ahead of the annual festival. Usually, the festival of Durga Puja is celebrated with much pomp and show. However, with the coronavirus restrictions in place, the festivities this year remained rather dull and somber. One of the Nepalese sculptors, Fulandevi makes the ornaments and jewellery that the goddess idols are decorated with. Her two sons and husband help in making and, painting and putting the dress on the idols. The family of four resides in a humble shanty which they call "Karkhana" and make idols around the year for various festivals. As the celebrations this year are muted, sales have dipped down that has brought losses to the family which has been relying on the business for their livelihood. A set of Durga Idol which has more than half-a-dozen idols takes nearly two weeks to be completed for delivery to the clients. Clay, hay-straws and husks are used to make the idols; bamboo sticks and other raw materials are used to give support to the structure which takes around 3 days to dry up and ready for spray-paint. Goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi, Lord Kartik and Lord Ganesha along with idols of demons Mahisasur and Sumbha and Nisumbha are included in the set.
Devotees offered prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on the first day of 'Navratri' on October 17. Morning 'aarti' was also performed at the temple. Devotees were also seen visiting Kalkaji Mandir on the occasion. However, temples should follow allow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Security and COVID-19 precautionary measures have been made in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple ahead of Navratri and Durga Puja festivals. Checking of every devotee will be done twice in the temple premises amid coronavirus pandemic. Devotees will be properly sanitized, their body temperature will be checked and wearing face masks is also compulsory for all. No offering of any kind will be taken in the temple this time due to COVID fear. Speaking to ANI, trustee of Jhandewalan Temple, Ravindra Goyal said, "Thermal screening, face masks are compulsory for all the devotees. Children below 10 years and senior citizens above the age of 65 will not be allowed in the temple."
Potters in Kanpur are making earthen diyas and other products ahead of upcoming festivals. They are facing hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic. Potters are hopeful that this Diwali festival will bring joy.
Kolkata's Behala Barisha Club replaced Durga idol with a woman migrant worker portraying her hardship during covid-19 pandemic to paid tribute to them. They installed the statue to highlight the plight of migrant workers who were left without jobs. They were forced to walk hundreds of kilometres home as the country went into a coronavirus lockdown. The statue shows a saree-clad mother with her child Kartik on her hip. Behind the statue of the mother are her two daughters.Together, the mother and her children will be seen walking towards the image of Ma Durga - a halo with 10 hands."The pandal is based on theme of life of migrant workers and what they have faced during coronavirus lockdown," said President of the Pandal, Sudip.