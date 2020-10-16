Chrissy Teigen breaks silence after pregnancy loss

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:38s
Chrissy Teigen has assured fans she is “okay” after suffering a pregnancy loss, in her first Instagram post since breaking the tragic news.


“We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are turning their pain into purpose. One day after dedicating his...
(WJW) — Model Chrissy Teigen is speaking out for the first time since she and John Legend announced...
John Legend Pays Tribute To Wife Chrissy Teigen In First Performance Since Pregnancy Loss [Video]

John Legend paid tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, in his first performance since the loss of their child late last month due to pregnancy complications.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:57
Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:57
Stepping out for groceries, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were spotted in Beverly Hills nearly two weeks since their devastating pregnancy loss. The "Never Break" singer also shared a loving tribute..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:16