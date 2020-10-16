Chrissy Teigen breaks silence after pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen has assured fans she is “okay” after suffering a pregnancy loss, in her first Instagram post since breaking the tragic news.

(WJW) — Model Chrissy Teigen is speaking out for the first time since she and John Legend announced...

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are turning their pain into purpose. One day after dedicating his...

“We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”