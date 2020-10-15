IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: Steve Smith and side eye win to keep play-offs hope alive | Oneindia News

After a disappointing first half, Rajasthan Royals would look to come out strong in the final phase of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The team lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first clash on Saturday.

The Steve Smith-led unit are languishing at the seventh position on the points table, and will be desperate for a win.

#IPL2020 #RRvsRCB #ViratKohli