mothman pkg 10.17.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

C1 3 the hopkinsville goblins, and... the mothman..

And now, a new movie out about the winged creature is coming out, just in time for halloween.

Abc36's erica bivens has more on 'the mothman legacy'.

L3: white 'the mothman legacy' small town monsters l3 erica: white movie nat: "some people describe the wings as looking like bat wings, some describe it as having feathers"... the mothman legacy follows the urban myth about a red- eyed creature seen by some as a harbinger of doom in 1960's rural west virginia... sot: "while most people consider the collapse of the silver bridge the end point of that story, it actually didn't end there.

If anything, sightings may have actually increased."

Filmed in kentucky, director seth breedlove..

Of small town monsters..

Says the documentary is a sequel to 'the mothman of point pleasant'..

They released in 2017..

Sot: "and that's where our film picks up."

Nat movie breedlove says the sequel shares personal accounts of sightings from west virginia and kentucky -- to the greater appalachian region -- up until present day..

Sot: "the wingspan of this covered the windows."

Sot: "i immediately woke up and when i did there was this figure standing beside the bed."

Sot: the story came to me and all i had to really do was tell it.

So many accounts, breedlove says its the first movie they had to cut-off witness encounters..

Breedlove: because there's so many people that have claimed to see mothman.

Nat movie music erica bivens, @ericabivens: the mothman legacy comes out tuesday, october 20-th... we've got the full trailer and more information on our website... wtvq dot com..

In studio, erica bivens, abc 36