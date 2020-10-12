Global  
 

Who Gave It All Top Plays of the Week, Oct. 17

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Who Gave It All Top Plays of the Week, Oct. 17
Who Gave It All Top Plays of the Week, Oct. 17

Screen pass to kade tjaarda.

He runs it in for a touchdown, walker valley wins this one 40 to 12.

Hixson punting.... howard's deorean elder is there, has his eyes on the goal line.

Bobbing and weaving.... next thing you know, he's running right into your living room.

40-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Howard wins it 14-7 ccs jamichael baxter - 74 yard touchdown run.

Chattanooga christian win 43- 39 at number two, ridgeland and heritage.

Panthers quarterback chase watkins spots an open receiver.

He connects with kesean eubanks.

And eubanks knows there's nobody back there to stop him.

A 68-yard touchdown touchdown reception.

Can you really top that angela at number one.

Same game... running back jeremiah turner .... 85 yard touchdown.

Ridgeland wins 21-14.

It seems running backs are finding




