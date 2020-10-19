Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 minutes ago

With one more game left in the regular season, there's extra pressure to perform and get into the top plays of the week.

Who Gave It All Top Plays of the Week, Oct. 24

More regular season game left in the regular season, rick?

This season just flown by.

End of the season means extra pressure to perform ... and get in our top 5 plays of the week!

At number five it's mccallie running back b-j harris.

The missouri committ was missouri east bound and down on this run against life christian of virginia.

Harris goes 68-yards for the touchdown.

Blue tornado lost however 24-16.

Marion county at silverdale... taye hutchins heads south, goes whoop... a 66-yard touchdown run.

All for naught as silverdale blocks the game tying extra point in ot to win 28-27.

At number three.

We go back to thursday night for soddy daisy and bradley central.

Right before the half, and bears receiver kannon hall takes the slant, and insets a spin.

He goes 50-yards for the touchdown.

That play was worth celebrating.

Bradley central won the game 49-14.

Mt.

Zion at gordon lee trojans quarterback blake groce makes an absolutely perfect throw into double coverage.

Receiver jacob neal is there.... 77 yards to the house.

Trojans win, 42-7 at number one, chattanooga christian at knox webb.

Running back mike mike baxter runs nearly the lenght of the field on this one.

The sidelines are yours mike mike.

Roughly 90-yards to the house.

But c-c-s fell short on friday losing 17-14.

Running backs once again dominating the