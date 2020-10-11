India witnesses 61,871 new COVID-19 cases, 1,033 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported a spike of 62,212 new COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,12,998 deaths. According to ICMR, cumulative total samples tested up to October 16 are 9,32,54,017 while 9,99,090 samples were tested on October 16.
With a spike of 63,371 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally continues to move steadily to touch 74-lakh mark on October 16. In last 24 hours, 895 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now stands at 73,70,469 including 8,04,528 active cases, 64,53,780 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,12,161 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,22,54,927 samples tested up to October 15, for COVID. Of these, 10,28,622 samples were tested yesterday.
On Saturday, 953 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths were reported -- representing what officials said was a "low number" due to several missing reports from Friday evening. Sara Donchey and..