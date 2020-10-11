Global  
 

India witnesses 61,871 new COVID-19 cases, 1,033 deaths in last 24 hours

In last 24 hours India witnessed 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths.

The total coronavirus cases in India has reached 74,94,552 (dip by 341 since y'day) while active cases stands at 7,83,311 (dip by 2335 since y'day).

So far 65,97,210 (rise by 1798 since y'day) people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Deaths toll reached to 1,14,031 (rise by 196 since y'day) in India so far.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 17th Oct.

Of these, 9,70,173 samples were tested yesterday.


India reported a spike of 62,212 new COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,12,998 deaths. According to ICMR, cumulative total samples tested up to October 16 are 9,32,54,017 while 9,99,090 samples were tested on October 16.

With a spike of 63,371 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally continues to move steadily to touch 74-lakh mark on October 16. In last 24 hours, 895 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now stands at 73,70,469 including 8,04,528 active cases, 64,53,780 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,12,161 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,22,54,927 samples tested up to October 15, for COVID. Of these, 10,28,622 samples were tested yesterday.

US Reports 41529 New COVID Cases, 315 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

The United States reported a significantly lower number of coronavirus deaths and infections Monday,...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Coronavirus cases in India cross 70-lakh mark with 74,383 new COVID infections

As per the Ministry of Health data the coronavirus cases in India stands at 70,53,807 with 74,383...
Zee News - Published

Coronavirus Outbreak: With 61,871 new cases; India's COVID-19 tally mounts to 74.94 lakh

With over 61,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Sunday (October...
DNA - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



