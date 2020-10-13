Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 43,646

The festive season is proving to be a boon for shopkeepers across the country. Footfall has increased, helping them recover financial loss they suffered due to COVID-19. In Delhi, shopkeepers at Lajpat Nagar market were elated with rise in customers. "With festive season starting, crowds have started pouring in. We covered 70-80% sale yesterday. We're hoping for a good weekend," said VK Gupta, VP, Lajpat Nagar Traders Association. Sarojini Nagar market also witnessed a surge in footfall as customers started thronging shops. "Customers have increased by 10-15% compared to last month. We are hoping that festive season will be good for both business and footfall," said Prem Goel, Shopkeeper. Meanwhile, shopkeepers in Bengaluru breathed a sigh of relief as their sale slightly increased during Navratri festivities.
The Government said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 16,171lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 705,428. The Government also..
The Government said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 15,650lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 689,257. The Government also..
