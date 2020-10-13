Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 43,646

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Government said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 16,982lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 722,409.

The Government also said a further 67 people haddied within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, as of Sunday.

Thisbrings the UK total to 43,646.


Coach Nick Saban Dances In Locker Room After Negative Covid Test and Alabama Win

 University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban was back in the game Saturday when his team trounced the University of Georgia ... and the team celebrated the..
Festive season brings relief to shopkeepers [Video]

Festive season brings relief to shopkeepers

The festive season is proving to be a boon for shopkeepers across the country. Footfall has increased, helping them recover financial loss they suffered due to COVID-19. In Delhi, shopkeepers at Lajpat Nagar market were elated with rise in customers. "With festive season starting, crowds have started pouring in. We covered 70-80% sale yesterday. We're hoping for a good weekend," said VK Gupta, VP, Lajpat Nagar Traders Association. Sarojini Nagar market also witnessed a surge in footfall as customers started thronging shops. "Customers have increased by 10-15% compared to last month. We are hoping that festive season will be good for both business and footfall," said Prem Goel, Shopkeeper. Meanwhile, shopkeepers in Bengaluru breathed a sigh of relief as their sale slightly increased during Navratri festivities.

