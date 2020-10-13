Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 43,646

The Government said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 16,982lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 722,409.

The Government also said a further 67 people haddied within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, as of Sunday.

Thisbrings the UK total to 43,646.