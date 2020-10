Pima County Women's March 2020

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:37s - Published 5 days ago

(NATS OF MARCH) CHANTS CALLINGFOR CHANGE RANG THROUGHDOWNTOWN TUCSON SATURDAYMORNING (NATS AGAIN) CHRISTINA"WE ARE HERE TO REMIND THEADMINISTRATION WHO THEY ARE UPAGAINST AND TO TURN OUT THEVOTE IN RECORD NUMBERS AND TOMAKE SURE OUR VOICES ARE HEARDLOUD AND CLEAR."((((BUTTED(((( LAURA CONOVER:"ALL OF THE ENERGY YOU'RECARRYING THROUGH TODAY YOUHAVE TO CARRY THROUGH TOELECTION DAY." WOMEN'S MARCHORGANIZER CHRISTINA BILLHARTZSAID THIS YEAR IS MOREIMPORTANT THAN EVER.

"WE'VEWATCHED ALMOST 225,000 OF OURFELLOW CITIZENS DIE FROM COVIDBECAUSE WE HAVE SEEN POLICEBRUTALITY AND WHITESUPREMACIST GROUPS AND WE'VEGOTTEN TO THE POINT WHERE OURVOICES ARE NOT BEING HEARD YOUKNOW WE'VE WRITTEN TO OURSENATORS.

WE TOLD THEM YOUKNOW THAT YOU SHOULD LIKE THENEXT PRESIDENT WHOEVER THATMAY BE, CHOOSE THE NEXTSUPREME COURT JUSTICE, ANDNOBODY'S LISTENING NOTHING'SGETTING DONE." STAND UP:HUNDREDS TOOK THE STREETS OFTUCSON TO VOICE THEIR MESSAGE-- EVEN LITTLE GIRLS WHO LOOKUP TO THOSE LEADING THE MARCH."IT MEANS TO ME THAT EVERYONESHOULD BE EQUAL AND THATEVERYONE SHOULD BE ABLE TOHAVE RIGHTS." IRELYNNDOMINGUEZ SAYS THAT'S WHAT HERSIGN MEANT TO HER TODAY.

HERFAMILY JOINED THE MARCH FORTHE FIRST TIME THIS MORNING."WE CAME OUT TO REPRESENTWOMEN WE WANT TO MAKE SURETHAT OUR CHILDREN KNOW THAT ISSUPER IMPORTANT." THEY ALSOHOPE THEIR CHILDREN WILL WALKAWAY KNOWING HAVE A VOICE ANDCAN STAND UP FOR WHAT THEYTHINK IS WRONG.

BILLHARTZHOPES THE SAME FOR ALL THEYOUNG GIRLS WHO JOINED.

