Kirstie Alley Tweets Exactly Why She's Still A Trump Supporter

'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley is standing by her man--politically, at least.

Business Insider reports Alley has endorsed President Trump for a second term, saying on Twitter she supports him because 'he's not a politician.'

According to Business Insider, she recently called Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'evil,' writing that 'she gives witches a bad name.'

After declaring her approval of the incumbent president's job performance on the social media platform, the backlash was immediate--and harsh.

Alley clapped back, expressing disappointment that she wasn't able to state her opinion without being attacked by what she supposed were 'really nasty people.'