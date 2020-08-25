Global  
 

Relationship of President Trump, PM Modi incredible, will benefit both countries: Donald Trump Jr

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Relationship of President Trump, PM Modi incredible, will benefit both countries: Donald Trump Jr

Relationship of President Trump, PM Modi incredible, will benefit both countries: Donald Trump Jr

Speaking to ANI, US President Donald Trump's son on October 19 (local time) said that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bonding will benefit both the countries going into the future.

"I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump and PM Modi is incredible...It has been an honour to watch and I love that they have a great and powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future."


