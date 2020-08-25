Relationship of President Trump, PM Modi incredible, will benefit both countries: Donald Trump Jr
Relationship of President Trump, PM Modi incredible, will benefit both countries: Donald Trump Jr
Speaking to ANI, US President Donald Trump's son on October 19 (local time) said that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bonding will benefit both the countries going into the future.
"I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump and PM Modi is incredible...It has been an honour to watch and I love that they have a great and powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's doppelganger, Abhinanandan Pathak is all set to take the plunge into politics by contesting in Bihar elections 2020. Abhinanandan will be contesting from from Hathua constituency in Gopalganj district. The 53-year-old aspires to become the Chief Minister of Bihar. Abhinanandan is contesting against four-time MLA Bihar's social welfare minister Ramsevak Singh. Pathak said, "I have filed nomination from Vanchit Samaj Party in Hathua constituency. This is battle for progress. After winning the election in Hathua constituency, I will try to become the chief minister of the state with people's blessing by touching their feet. On this seat it is going to be battle between the rich and the poor."