Twin Lakes High School welding students fix buckling sea wall

Some welding students at Twin Lakes High School are making strides to help out a home owner who lives alongside Lake Freeman.

As we've previously reported, lake levels have now dropped 10 feet.

This is bringing unwanted headaches to the people living in the area.

There seems to be no end in sight for home and business owners on lake freeman.

The situation has caused many people to think outside the box.

Luckily for this home owner she didn't have to think too far outside the box thanks to some welding students at twin lakes high school.

In the ongoing saga of water levels dropping on lake freeman, homeowners are now finding themselves in a bind bigger than they've ever imagined.

The sea wall in some areas are beginning to buckle and these boys are here to help.

"some of the damage that's happening to the sea wall has happened in the last few weeks."

This is becky yoder.

Yoder is an english teacher at twin lakes high school and lives near some of the deepest parts on lake freeman.

This is how covered her sea wall should be.

However, this is what it has come to.

Instead of yoder hiring a company to fix the issue, she thought of a better idea.

Giving these young men a real life job task.

"they get to go to trade shows and competitions and they have some hands on experience if they have an internship but not all of them are able to get an internship."

These boys are led by welding teacher at twin lakes high school kim rosenbaum.

They've spent four days fixing yoder's sea wall.

"this is kind of a great experience for them to kind of come out here and see what real life welding is all about you know sticking the rod, making sure the wells are clean."

Senior cole wargo says this is a task that's definitely preparing him for his career.

"it's fun for us, for our advanced class to come out here and we get to learn more hands on of being out in the world."

As a reminder people say water levels on lake freeman are decreasing due to a mandate by u.s. fish and wildlife.

The environmental organization requires nipsco to keep water flowing toward the oakdale dam in order to preserve what the organization says are endangered mussels.

"the pressures of the earth is pushing at the sea wall and there's nothing to counter it so all of that pressure from the water keeps the sea wall straight."

The boys completely finished the project last friday.

Marvin bills news 18.

