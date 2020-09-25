Virat Kohli posts loved up pic with Anushka Sharma
Actress Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held.
Viral This Week: Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar, Karan Johar Issues StatementAnushka Sharma lashed out at cricketer Sunil Gavaskar after he joked about Virat Kohli losing an IPL match because of her. The actress penned a note about being tired of dragged into cricket and..
Anushka hits back at Gavaskar: Your message is distastefulActress Anushka Sharma on Friday hit back at legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his comment against her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Thursday IPL match between Royal Challengers..
Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia NewsPutting up a defence, Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said neither he blamed Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for India captain's failure nor he made any sexist remarks during an IPL match and his..