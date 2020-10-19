Unlikely that Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath: Smriti Irani

Irani said, "I can't find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory word against a woman political leader (referring to BJP's Imarti Devi as "item").
I can't understand why Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent.
She further said, "I don't think Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath for making such a derogatory statement against a lady.
Be it Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen." On October 18, former CM of MP and Congress leader Kamal Nath had used word 'item' for BJP leader Imarti Devi in a public rally in Gwalior.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his thought process is clear, he has chosen the path of public service and not of politics. Scindia asserted, he is not interested in any post and only wants to work for development. "My thought process is clear, I have chosen the path of public service not of politics. It's been 20 years and I am determined to serve people. I am not interested in any post, only want to work for development," he said. "It was a government (of Congress) of corruption, working solely on basis of money. They made Vallabh Bhavan a hub of corruption. Don't ask me about this, you can ask the people of Madhya Pradesh. There was a complete disregard of promises made to the public," he added. Speaking about former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's remarks on BJP leader Imarti Devi, Scindia said that he is full of ego and people will shatter it. "In defence, Kamal Nath said he forgot her (Imarti Devi's) name. How can you forget the name of someone who was in your cabinet? Because she's a woman, a Dalit? Is this his and Congress's thinking about women? He is full of ego and people will shatter it," said Scindia.
As the by-elections in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh approaches, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Kamal Nath. "It was a government (of Kamal Nath) of corruption, working solely on basis of money. They made Vallabh Bhavan a hub of corruption. Don't ask me about this, you can ask people of Madhya Pradesh. There was complete disregard of promises made to the public," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. He took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on unemployment issue in the state. He said that the youth of Bihar don't get jobs in the state; they have to move out of the state for jobs. Gandhi said to youths that don't think they lack in anything rather CM Kumar and PM Modi lack in providing employment to them in Bihar.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke in Delhi on October 27 ahead of Bihar polls. Gandhi said, "There is quality, talent, strength and power of constructing in Bihar's hands. But unemployment, migration, inflation, starvation gave them tears and blisters." "Words that can't be said have to be said with tears. Governments can't be formed on the basis of fear and crime," she added.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke in Delhi on October 27 ahead of Bihar polls. Gandhi said, "High on power and its ego, current Bihar government has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good." "Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagathbandhan and it is the call of Bihar," she added.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that the party has always been in favour of the Uniform Civil Code and added that a decision would be taken if the government acts on it. Raut also lashed out at former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti for their recent comments on Article 370. Raut also said that some BJP workers were not allowed to unfurl the national flag in Srinagar and said that this happened despite the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani addressed a public rally in Bodh Gaya on October 26. "There was a time in Bihar when leaders made money from fodder and poor slept empty stomach. Now, PM Modi is providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19 pandemic and not 'lalten'," she said in the rally. Three-phase Bihar elections will begin from October 28.
BJP leader Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress and accused it of using farmers and their issues for its benefit. Comparing the previous Congress government at Centre with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she said that people have learned that only a 'sevak' can dedicate himself\herself for the development of the nation and those who are willing to become self-reliant will have to walk with PM Modi. Irani was in Morbi to campaign for BJP candidate Brijesh Merja. Morbi is one of the eight assembly constituencies in Gujarat, where bypolls will be held on November 3. Watch the full video for more.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Bihar’s Champaran. Rahul said, “PM Modi had promised that a sugar factory would be set up, did Prime Minister Narendra Modi have tea with you all?” Rahul also took a jibe at Nitish and said what Bihar CM did to the state in 2006 is what PM is doing to other states now. Rahul addressed the rally on the first day of polling for assembly elections in Bihar. Watch the full video for more details.
