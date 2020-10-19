Unlikely that Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath: Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani criticised former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, for calling BJP's Imarti Devi as "item".

Irani said, "I can't find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory word against a woman political leader (referring to BJP's Imarti Devi as "item").

I can't understand why Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent.

She further said, "I don't think Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath for making such a derogatory statement against a lady.

Be it Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen." On October 18, former CM of MP and Congress leader Kamal Nath had used word 'item' for BJP leader Imarti Devi in a public rally in Gwalior.