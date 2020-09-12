Global  
 

BJP leader Imarti Devi breaks into tears on Kamal Nath's controversial statement

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath sparked controversy after his comment on Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Imarti Devi, while addressing a rally in MP's Gwalior ahead of Madhya Pradesh bypolls.

While referring to Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath said, "Yeah kaun item hai?'

BJP leader Imarti Devi broke into tears while speaking to ANI.

In her reply said, "What's my fault if I was born in a poor family?

What is my fault if I belong to Dalits?

I want to appeal to Sonia Gandhi, who is also a mother, to not keep such people in her party.

If such words will be used for women then how can any woman move forward?"


