BJP leader Imarti Devi breaks into tears on Kamal Nath's controversial statement

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath sparked controversy after his comment on Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Imarti Devi, while addressing a rally in MP's Gwalior ahead of Madhya Pradesh bypolls.
While referring to Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath said, "Yeah kaun item hai?'
BJP leader Imarti Devi broke into tears while speaking to ANI.
In her reply said, "What's my fault if I was born in a poor family?
The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his statement 'ye kya item hai' on BJP leader Imarti Devi. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I'll observe 'silent protest' tomorrow for two hours from 10 am to 12 noon, against Kamal Nath's remarks wherein he referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as "item", and will pray to god to give him some good sense." While addressing a rally in MP's Gwalior ahead of Madhya Pradesh bypolls, Kamal Nath said, "Our candidate Suresh Raje is very simple man. Our candidate is not like her, what's her name? (people shout Imarti Devi, who is former State Minister) You know her better and should have warned me earlier. Ye kya item hai."
