Watch: Smriti Irani Vs Digvijaya Singh over Kamala Nath’s ‘item’ jibe

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani criticised former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, for calling BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Irani said, "I can't find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory word against a woman political leader (referring to BJP's Imarti Devi as "item"). I can't understand why Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent. She further said, "I don't think Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath for making such a derogatory statement against a lady. Be it Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen." On October 18, former CM of MP and Congress leader Kamal Nath had used word 'item' for BJP leader Imarti Devi in a public rally in Gwalior.
Congress veteran leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh reacted on Kamal Nath calling BJP leader Imarti Devi an "Item". Singh said he was unaware about the context in which Nath used the word. "I don't know in what context Kamal Nath Ji's said the word. I also don't know the requirement behind the 'natak' 'nautanki' BJP is doing today.... No one from Madhya Pradesh's BJP said anything on Hathras incident." Recently, Nath called Imarti Devi 'Item' during an election rally. Imarti Devi is a scheduled caste candidate of BJP.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has now defended his ‘item’ jibe saying that he does not insult anyone. He said that the speech list did not have any names and mentioned people as item number, item number 2. ‘The other day, I had said something but not with the intention of insulting anyone. I was not able to remember person’s name,’ Kamal Nath said. He said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan was only looking for an excuse to attack him and asserted that the does not insult anyone and only exposes the truth. Kamal Nath’s clarification came even as BJP stepped up the attack on the former Chief Minister and demanded the Congress remove him from all party posts for his objectionable remarks against a former minister of the state. The war of words between the BJP and the Congress has been escalating ahead of the by-elections for 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats which will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Watch the full video for all the details.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on October 19 clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is just looking for excuses. He said, "I said something, it wasn't to insult anyone... I just didn't remember the (person's) name...this list (in his hand) says item no.1, item no.2, is this an insult? Shivraj is looking for excuses, Kamal Nath doesn't insult anyone, he'll only expose you with truth." Earlier, while addressing a gathering, CM Shivraj had said that Kamal Nath has crossed limits of shamelessness. "I expected a clarification, but the statement is being shamelessly justified. You can abuse me, call me names, but such a comment about a woman is against every daughter and mother. Women have been disrespected during Navratri. He (Kamal Nath) crossed limits of shamelessness," Shivraj said.
BJP leader Imarti Devi has lashed out at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘item’ jibe at her. Imarti Devi said broke down while responding to Kamal Nath and said that Sonia Gandhi should dismiss him from the Congress party. ‘What is my crime, that I am poor and born into a Scheduled Caste family? If Kamal Nath uses such a language against me then what will happen to women of SC community. How can any woman move forward?’ Devi said. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also lashed out at the Congress and said that Congress never respects women. ‘First, Digvijay Singh had said something about Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan which I don't remember, now Kamal Nath called BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' while Ajay Singh called her 'Jalebi'. Congress never respects women’,’ Scindia said. Kamal Nath had during a rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, referred to Imarti Devi, who is contesting the seat on a BJP ticket as ‘Yeh kya item hai.’ Watch the full video for all the details.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath sparked controversy after his comment on Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Imarti Devi, while addressing a rally in MP's Gwalior ahead of Madhya Pradesh bypolls. While referring to Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath said, "Yeah kaun item hai?' BJP leader Imarti Devi broke into tears while speaking to ANI. In her reply said, "What's my fault if I was born in a poor family? What is my fault if I belong to Dalits? I want to appeal to Sonia Gandhi, who is also a mother, to not keep such people in her party. If such words will be used for women then how can any woman move forward?"
