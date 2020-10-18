Watch: Kamal Nath clarifies on ‘item’ jibe; says he doesn’t insult anyone
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has now defended his ‘item’ jibe saying that he does not insult anyone.
He said that the speech list did not have any names and mentioned people as item number, item number 2.
‘The other day, I had said something but not with the intention of insulting anyone.
I was not able to remember person’s name,’ Kamal Nath said.
He said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan was only looking for an excuse to attack him and asserted that the does not insult anyone and only exposes the truth.
Kamal Nath’s clarification came even as BJP stepped up the attack on the former Chief Minister and demanded the Congress remove him from all party posts for his objectionable remarks against a former minister of the state.
The war of words between the BJP and the Congress has been escalating ahead of the by-elections for 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats which will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will be held on November 10.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on October 19 clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is just looking for excuses. He said, "I said something, it wasn't to insult anyone... I just didn't remember the (person's) name...this list (in his hand) says item no.1, item no.2, is this an insult? Shivraj is looking for excuses, Kamal Nath doesn't insult anyone, he'll only expose you with truth." Earlier, while addressing a gathering, CM Shivraj had said that Kamal Nath has crossed limits of shamelessness. "I expected a clarification, but the statement is being shamelessly justified. You can abuse me, call me names, but such a comment about a woman is against every daughter and mother. Women have been disrespected during Navratri. He (Kamal Nath) crossed limits of shamelessness," Shivraj said.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy addressed a public rally in Leh on October 18 where he asked the people of region if they want UT status of Article 370. He said, "Congress said they'll restore Article 370. Farooq Abdullah ji said that NC, PDP and Congress will restore Article 370 with the support of China and take back the status of Union Territory from Ladakh. Do you want UT status or Article 370?"
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan observed a two-hour 'silent protest' in Bhopal on October 19. He was protesting against the former MP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item'. Other ministers of the state and leaders of the party were also present.
India buys high altitude warfare kits from United States on an urgent basis; Trump Jr says Joe Biden is not good for India; MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan protests against Kamal Nath's 'item' jibe; India..
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath sparked controversy after his comment on Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Imarti Devi, while addressing a rally in MP's Gwalior..