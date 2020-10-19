Mother of Richmond, Indiana school shooter sentenced to probation Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 days ago Mother of Richmond, Indiana school shooter sentenced to probation The mother of a 14-year-old boy who fired gunshots inside an eastern Indiana middle school in 2018 has avoided any jail time for failing to take actions that authorities say could have prevented the shooting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A court appearance tomorrow. The mother of a 14-year-old boy who fired a gun inside an indiana school won't face any jail time.the shooting happened at dennis intermediate school in richmond in 20-18.the teen shot at a door and police before fatally shooting himself.authorities say 44-year-old mary ann york could have taken steps to help prevent the shooting.york was sentenced to 2-and-a-half years of probation for pleading





