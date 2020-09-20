Cycle race in Srinagar spread message of peace, togetherness
India is a country that carries in its abode, incredible stories of peace and brotherhood.
Visuals of a Muslim celebrating Diwali and a Hindu observing Eid often make rounds on social media here.
Celebrating this unity and togetherness between various communities along with promoting a healthy lifestyle, a cycle race was recently organized in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir.
Carrying the message of peace, brotherhood and happiness, around 500 youngsters in Srinagar pedalled their way on the banks on Dal Lake.
Named as 'Pedal for Peace', the race was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police and was first in more than a year following months of restrictions after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 and then COVID-19 induced lockdown from March this year, in the valley.
Along with promoting the spirit of togetherness, the event also aimed to inculcate a healthy lifestyle among the youngsters as they are future of the nation as well as the 'Change makers'.
The event included races for sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, senior men and women and veteran men.
He appeared all enthused to witness such a huge participation of youth and later distributed prizes among the winners at Police Golf Course in Srinagar.
Events like 'Pedal for peace' not just play a crucial role in creating awareness about health but also help in strengthening the bond of oneness among people no matter which caste or community they belong to.
