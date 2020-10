Rookie Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut on Sunday but not before the team, led by Ryan Fitzpatrick, held the winless Jets back to get their first shutdown in six years, 24-0.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Leads Dolphins To 24-0 Blowout Over Jets & Tua Tagovailoa Makes NFL Debut

The Dolphins finally put their rookie quarterback in a game.

Tua Tagovailoa saw his first NFL action Sunday as the Miami Dolphins built an enormous lead over the...