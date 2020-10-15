Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Darkside Haunted House is a scary good time!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:18s - Published
The Darkside Haunted House is a scary good time!

The Darkside Haunted House is a scary good time!

Halloween is more than just a holiday that comes once a year for Mike Meola.

Halloween is a year-round celebration that Meola has incorporated into his life since he was a kid.“My family always made Halloween special,” said Meola.

His love for the spooky holiday turned into a career by creating Long Island’s Darkside Haunted House.

The haunted house has been terrifying people since 1998,but this year he was not sure whether he was going to open when the coronavirus pandemic not only hit his business but also had a direct effect on his family, losing his mother to the virus this past May.“At that time I couldn’t even think about Halloween,” said Meola.

“Darkside is here because of my love for Halloween a...

Watch full episodes of My Go-To online at ABC.

Stream The Darkside Haunted House is a scary good time!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Discover Colorado’s unique haunted Halloween mine, if you dare [Video]

Discover Colorado’s unique haunted Halloween mine, if you dare

This is not your typical haunted house. Discover Colorado takes you inside Colorado Springs’ haunted mines for a mix of artistry, creativity and fright that’ll keep you on your toes. What is it..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:26Published
Halloween House In Upstate New York Features Giant Spider [Video]

Halloween House In Upstate New York Features Giant Spider

If you're afraid of spiders, stay away from this haunted house.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:38Published
West Bend's haunted car wash [Video]

West Bend's haunted car wash

The Tunnel of Terror at Scrub-A-Dub Car Wash is back for another year of its terrifying tradition.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:53Published